It’s not a stretch to say that Meical Richards is happier than a pig in it since he and his wife took over the reins at the Welsh Black in Bow Street in June.
“As long as we can remember it’s always been our ambition to run a pub,” Nathalie told the Cambrian this week. “We had a catering van, that’s how we started out.”
That eventually led to the Penrhyncoch couple running the Roosters club there before they took over the Bow Street hostelry in mid June.
It’s a bold step considering that the latest data show five Ceredigion pubs called time for good in 2024, leaving just 65 open across the county.
“It is scary but it’s something we always wanted to do. When this opportunity came up, we just had to go for it. It’s a case of now or never.”
Originally from Llanon ‘Stretch’, as he’s known to most, had an early taste of bar work at the Falcon Inn in Llanilar, and he was hooked.
With the help of family - the couple have three children - they have hit the ground running, changing to traditional bar food away from the Thai menu offered by the previous landlord.
“Our Sunday carvery is the best around,” boasts Stretch.
The reaction from customers to the change in management has been warmly received. “The place is buzzing again. The local community has been very supportive.”
And the couple are very supportive too of the local community. Fortnightly bingo nights on Wednesdays and a tough pub quiz on the last Wednesday of each month have raised more than £1,600 for the local chapter of Blood Bikes this year so far.
“It’s been 100 miles an hour since we stated,” Nathalie, a budding artist said. “We’re just getting our feet on the ground now.”
