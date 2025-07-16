An Aberaeron man who drove after spending the night drinking and taking drugs at a rave before crashing his car and killing his friend has been jailed for more than four years.
Tymon Turner, 21, from Prince’s Avenue in Aberaeron admitted causing the death by careless driving of Jac Walters, 19, from Ceredigion, while over the prescribed limits for alcohol, ketamine, and MDMA.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug of class A (cocaine) when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Crown Court on Tuesday 15 July.
Turner was driving a silver Ford Fiesta along the A4136 Staunton Road, Monmouth, when he lost control of his vehicle at around 12pm on Sunday 12 November 2023.
Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The backseat passenger of the Fiesta, Mr Walters, sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Newport Crown Court heard how Turner, Jac and their friend, Tom Beswick, were driving home following a rave in the Forest of Dean.
The defendant was driving along the A4136 near Monmouth with Mr Beswick in the passenger seat and Jac in the back seat.
They were travelling downhill through a series of bends when Turner failed to take a right hand bend.
Reacting, Turner hit the brake and oversteered to the left, losing control of the vehicle which ended up on its roof.
The speed of the Fiesta is believed to have been 26mph, the court heard.
Following his arrest, the defendant was in shock and told officers: "My friend is dead, I just killed my friend."
PS Shane Draper, the senior investigating officer from the serious collision investigation unit at Gwent Police, said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life.
“I would like to thank all those who provided information to assist in our investigation, and offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Walters.
“Driving under the influence of a substance will impair your ability to drive; there is no excuse for it. You may feel fine, you make look fine, but you could be over the limit for drink and drugs.
"Turner drove carelessly while unfit through both alcohol and illegal drugs and lost control of the vehicle.
"His failure to pay attention at all times and then drive while unfit has caused devastating consequences.
"The importance of driving carefully is never more poignant that in this case. Impaired driving destroys lives.
“Our message is clear – make the right decision – and never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol or taking drugs.
“As this case highlights, driving under the influence can have life-changing, or even life-ending, consequences."
In defence, Owen Williams said Turner was full of "regret, remorse, grief and guilt" and had apologised to Jac's family for the immeasurable loss they had suffered.
Turner was jailed four years and eight months and disqualified from driving for five years.
