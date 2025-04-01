A bid to reinstate the Welsh name for Llanbedr railway station looks set to fail.
Locals in Llanbedr have fought for their station to be returned to its historic name Halt Talwrn Bach.
Transport for Wales (TfW) says making the change would be too costly but have agreed to include a reference to the old name in smaller letters on a new sign for Llanbedr station.
The matter came up at a meeting of the Cambrian Coast Railway Liaison Committee, on 28 March.
TfW’ Gail Jones described the latest station improvements, including work to the noticeboard, refreshing poster cases, alterations to meet TfW branding, fencing as well as paint and repairs to the existing shelter and its leaking roof.
A survey found that old foundations were “incapable” of supporting a new shelter due to corroded steel beams and defective block piers.
Amid repairs, a new white station sign was proposed with large black letters reading ‘Llanbedr’ and smaller letters to the right reading: Dewch oddi ar y tren yma ar gyfer Talwrn Bach/Get off here for Talwrn Bach.
“We were asked about having a sign with the old station name Talwrn Bach but as I have said before we are not able to do that,” she told the meeting.
“Changing the sign would be such a huge and expensive task, it’s all the computer networks and everything that would have to be changed, it would run into so much money to do that.”
Speaking on behalf of Llanbedr Community Council, Morfydd Lloyd said it was “better than nothing”, and she would have to take the information back to the Llanbedr Community Council to its next meeting on Thursday.
Speaking after the meeting she said the station was always called ‘Halt Talwrn Bach’ and it is still known by that name by the locals.