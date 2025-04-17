A former highways depot in Llanbrynmair is set to be sold and could possibly bring in £150,000 into Powys County Council’s coffers.
On Tuesday, 22 April, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for planning and property, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jake Berriman is expected to take a delegated decision to go ahead with the “disposal” of the former highways depot in Llanbrynmair.
The depot is just off the A470 on the Machynlleth side of the village.
The council has invoked parts of the Local Government Act 1972 to keep details of the sale a secret.
The council argues that: “The public interest in maintaining the exemption outweighs the public interest in disclosing the information.”
Five clear working days need to pass to allow councillors the opportunity to “call in” the decision for scrutiny before the decision comes into force.
This could potentially be Wednesday, 30 April.
Details of the highways depot can be found on the council’s website where is is described as “large industrial unit” together with open storage and undeveloped land.
The guide price is for offers in excess of £150,000.
The council has a target of £10 million to be made each year by selling assets, which would include depot’s former school buildings and county farms.
Earlier this month Cllr Berriman apologised for failing to hit the £10 million target during the 2023/2024 financial year.
At a cabinet meeting on 9 April, it was revealed that only £1.02 million of the expected £10 million had been received in capital receipts.
This is a far cry from the capital budget reports published last summer which predicted that at least £9.89 million in capital receipts would be achieved.
Cllr Berriman said he would “double down” on his efforts to make money for the council through sales.