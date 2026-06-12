Following the official re-opening of the newly refurbished community tennis courts a year ago, exciting developments are again underway at Llandre Park, as the community council continues to invest in making the space more inclusive, accessible, and environmentally sustainable for residents and visitors alike.
For the second year running, the park is supporting biodiversity through participation in ‘No Mow May’, leaving a section of grass uncut alongside the wooden fence. This initiative has allowed wildflowers to flourish, adding vibrant colour to the park while providing essential forage and shelter for local wildlife.
Following feedback from the community highlighting the lack of play provision for older children, a new climbing frame for ages 6–12 was installed in May.
The project was made possible after several years of dedicated fundraising, including successful grant applications to Cronfa Eleri. The new equipment is already proving popular.
Further enhancements are planned, with the installation of a basketball hoop on the small court next to the tennis courts. Funded by Basketball Wales, the new hoop is expected to be in place ahead of the summer holidays, offering improved recreational opportunities for young people.
The park’s path, originally installed in the 1970s, is also set for a major upgrade. Thanks to funding from Cynnal y Cardi and National Lottery Awards for All, works will begin in early July to resurface and widen the pathway, improving access for buggies and people with disabilities. The project will also connect the path more effectively to the tennis courts.
To allow the works to be completed safely and efficiently, the park and tennis courts will temporarily close for approximately five days during the construction period.
Looking ahead, plans are in place to strengthen the park’s natural environment. Llandre Park sits at the edge of ancient woodland, and its mature trees play a crucial role in providing shade and character. However, recognising the need to plan for the future—particularly in the face of rising temperatures—three native broadleaf trees will be planted this autumn.
Funded by the National Lottery Awards for All, these new trees will help ensure long-term shade, enhance biodiversity, and support the continued enjoyment of the park for generations to come.
Philip Thomas, Geneu’r Glyn Community Council Chair, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the progress being made at Llandre Park, which reflects both the views of our community and our ambition to create a space that works for everyone. We have worked hard over many years to raise the funding needed to help us deliver tangible improvements.
“These improvements – from new play equipment and sports facilities to better accessibility and support for nature – are about investing in the long-term wellbeing of residents and ensuring the park continues to be a valued community asset for future generations. We’re grateful to our funding partners and to everyone in the community who has supported these developments.”
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