A Gwynedd village will honour the life of resident Heather Black.
When Heather was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the fifth biggest cancer killer in the UK, there was no hesitation from her when it came to helping others.
“We have to be more innovative,” she pleaded.
“I want to raise awareness of the early symptoms you just can’t ignore and, in a remote rural community, it’s even more important.
“We need early diagnosis kits available here in mid Wales.”
This has inspired Heather’s family, and her husband Ewan and daughters Rhian and Bron started fundraising work, including the annual ‘Walk 60 Miles in June’ in 2025, which raised over £2,000.
Heather’s family is now planning a Purple Party to continue the awareness and fund-raising impact Heather so passionately hoped would become part of her legacy.
The first annual Purple Party will take place in Llanegryn’s Neuadd Egryn on 4 July, from 7.30pm.
The community will turn purple in the week running up to the event, to show their support for Heather’s family’s ongoing work, and as a memorial of her commitment to the village.
Lampposts, gates, fences, and doors will all be adorned with purple ribbons, bows and flowers.
Decorating sessions took place in Neuadd Egryn on Tuesday, 16 June.
Heather was navigating her health care from mid Wales, caught between health boards, national studies, and pain support, however she saw some of the greatest help from her family, friends and the rural community who have embraced her.
She was CEO for the Outdoor Education Centre, part of The Outward Bound Trust in Aberdovey, and went on to work for a number of charities, both local and national, based out of the Dysynni Valley, focusing on support for young talent, creative energy and community.
The Neuadd Egryn committee has agreed to support raising awareness for early screening, testing and advice, by hosting The Boms, a local band that also sees Heather’s husband Ewan performing on bass, alongside raffles and other activities.
“Seeing Heather was always a joy,” says Kate Cope, Chair of the Neuadd Egryn Committee.
“Heather always rallied everyone’s energy behind good causes.
“She was just full of energy, to help others face or achieve, the unthinkable.”
Heather died in February, but her memory will continue to be an inspiration for those fighting all kinds of cancer.
This is why the committee will welcome people hanging ribbons on ‘Heather’s Gate,’ in memory of those lost to cancer. Ribbons can be brought, or a selection are available for a small donation during the week of the Purple Party, to be tied to the gate to the left of the Neuadd building.
A small selection and contribution box will be placed next to the gate in the centre of the village.
“We hope this becomes an important part of village life, celebration and support,” Kate added.
Tickets to the Purple Party will be available on the door. Discounts for children and anyone wearing purple will also be available.
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