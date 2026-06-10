A new bridge has opened in Gwynedd.
Pont Sarnau bridge in Dyffryn Ogwen has reopened, upgrading the old footbridge, which had reached the end of its life.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for Environment said: "I'm delighted to see the new Pont Sarnau open to the public. This is a project that highlights that we as a council want to improve sustainable travel opportunities – offering walking or wheeling options for day to day journeys and for leisure.
"Lôn Las Ogwen is a valuable resource here in the area, and follows improvements to footbridges in the Porth Penrhyn area and improved accessibility of the path in recent months.
"This is the latest step in a wider programme of improvements, and I am hopeful that we will see further developments to improve cycle and walking routes in Dyffryn Ogwen in the years to come."
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, added: "The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since July 2021, and one of our main objectives in securing the status was to support the regeneration of our slate communities economically, socially and culturally, celebrating the area's unique role.
"But it wasn't just the quarry that mattered, the transport links – the rail and Penrhyn Port were vital to the industry. Lôn Las Ogwen is a continuation of that heritage, and ensures further value to that legacy for the benefit of the people of Dyffryn Ogwen and those who visit the area."
Council Chair, Cllr Elin Walker Jones, said: "This project is the result of close collaboration across council departments and with our partners.
"I was delighted to be part of the opening of the new bridge – it brings environmental, health and social benefits to the area, and we are delighted to see this important link open again."
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