A Llandysul chef has been selected to cook off in the finals of a prestigious competition at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) 2025 in January.
The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), which organises and holds the three-day Welsh talent and food and drink showcase at ICC Wales, Newport from January 20-22, has announced the finalists of the National, Junior and Vegan Chef of Wales 2025 contests.
Sam Everton from Llangeler, Llandysul, a catering lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion, Cardigan, is bidding to win the Junior and National Chef of Wales competitions in consecutive years. The only chef to achieve this feat was Danny Burke, from Connah’s Quay who now runs Olive Tree Catering, Runcorn.
In the final on Monday, January 20, the chefs will be given three hours to cook a three courses for 12 diners featuring GI Welsh ingredients and Cygnet Gin.
The menu must include a plant-based starter suitable for a vegan diet, a main course featuring two different cuts of GI Welsh Beef and a dessert featuring hot, cold and chocolate elements and a biscuit or tuille.
The winner will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony to close the WICC on the evening of January 22.
CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, said: “It is great to see so much culinary talent taking the time out of their busy schedules to enter our National Chef, Junior Chef and Vegan Chef of Wales 2025 competitions.
“The quality of entries was outstanding and I am looking forward to not only seeing the chefs’ menus being cooked but also tasted. This year, the general public has the opportunity to enjoy the dining experience on a first come first serve basis.”
Diners can reserve tickets to experience the dishes cooked by the finalists in the three finals at: [email protected].