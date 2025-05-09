A community tea party took place in the Neuadd Goffa in Llanfair on Thursday, 8 May to celebrate VE Day.
Copious amounts of food were bought by those attending and Reverend Shelagh Naylor read a prayer for peace and remembered the names of the six local men who died in the War of 1939-45, and all those suffering from war today.
The names of David Samuel Evans, Richard Jones, Robert Ian Richards, Matthew John Campbell, Tom Chadwick and
Hugh Caradoc Edwards were read out, Their names can be seen outside the Neuadd and also on the memorial hanging above the fireplace inside.
£62 was collected for the British Legion .