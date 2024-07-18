Pupils at a north Ceredigion village primary school have proven their green credentials after being awarded a top eco award.
Ysgol Llanfarian has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Flag Award thanks to the environmental education programme, Eco-Schools.
Schools achieve Platinum status - the highest award the programme offers - once they have been awarded the Green Flag four times – demonstrating their long-term commitment to environmental education, student involvement and sustainability.
Eco-Schools is an international programme run in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy and funded by the Welsh Government.
The Eco-Schools programme inspires and empowers pupils to be leaders of change in their community, helping them learn about sustainable living and global citizenship while giving them the information and support they need to make changes that will benefit their school, local environment and wider community, such as reducing waste, energy consumption, transport, biodiversity, healthy living and litter issues.
Bethan Phillips Education Officer for Keep Wales Tidy said: “The Platinum Flag is a very impressive achievement and highlights the enthusiasm and commitment that Ysgol Llanfarian has towards sustainable development.
“I’d like to congratulate and thank Sandra Phillips eco-schools’ coordinator and all of the pupils and staff involved for their hard work.”