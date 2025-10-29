A call to allow two holiday lets near a Ceredigion seaside village, created without permission from a single property, to be converted to permanent dwellings has been given the go-ahead.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Dr Rhodri and Mrs Michele Kinch, through agent Preseli Planning Ltd, sought a certificate of lawful development for the existing use as holiday lets along with the change of use at Pigeonsford Farm, Llangrannog, near the Grade-II-listed Pigeonsford Mansion, a substantial country house.
An application for a certificate of lawfulness allows an applicant to keep a development if they can provide proof of occupancy or use over a prolonged period.
An officer report recommending approval said: “The application refers to a pair of semi-detached units known as Hawen Cottage and Rhibyn Cottage, which were historically occupied as a single dwelling. Renovation works were undertaken between 2016 and 2019, resulting in the subdivision of the original cottage into two self-contained units. These units have been used as short-term holiday lets since April 2019, with occupancy records showing consistent use of over 200 nights per year since 2021.”
It went on to say the supporting statement outlines that the buildings have been used continuously as two short-term holiday lets for a period exceeding four years, thereby achieving immunity [from enforcement].
“The units are fully self-contained, each with independent access, kitchen, living areas, bathrooms, and two bedrooms. As a result, the application seeks confirmation that the change of use of the two holiday lets to permanent residential dwellings is permitted development.”
It says documentation provided, including guest reviews, says “that the use has been open and continuous, with no attempt to conceal the development, and the properties have been available for occupation throughout the year,” adding that “despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, both properties have now accrued four years of continuous use for holiday letting purposes since March 27, 2021”.
It concluded the holiday lets usage was lawful, granting the change of use under permitted development.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.