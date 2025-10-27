AberPoeth opened last winter by two local brothers on the town’s seafront promenade.
In spring they moved their Heartwoods sauna to sit underneath Constitution Hill, where their business has thrived - hosting parties, collaborations with local sports teams, free sessions for charity runners, and even setting up a health-focused cafe next door.
The location gave direct beach access for those who love to mix the heat of the sauna with the chill of Cardigan Bay waters - a combination which will have helped the pair to win the top prize at the Menter Aberystwyth Awards for Best New Business.
However, now the boys have been told they’re going to have to move for a second time since opening 10 months ago.
In an announcement, Iolo and Gethin ap Dafydd wrote: “Unfortunately, we’ve been informed by Ceredigion County Council that our current location by the cliffs of Consti has been deemed unsuitable for winter trading, following external assessments regarding flood risk and health and safety.
“This decision was not made by us, and while it’s disappointing to be moving from a space we’ve worked hard to build, we remain committed to continuing on Aberystwyth Promenade.
“We’re currently awaiting confirmation of a new nearby location for the winter season.
“Our last day at our current spot will be Sunday 9 November, so if you’d like one last sauna by the cliffs of Consti, now’s the time to book in.
“Our aim has always been to provide a space for calm, connection, and community — and that won’t change.
“We’ll share more details soon, and we can’t wait to welcome you back to the heat before long.”
Ceredigion County Council and Aberystwyth Town Council have been contacted for comment.
