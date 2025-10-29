A call to provide temporary welfare shelter facilities for an elderly horse near a Ceredigion car breakers has been given the go-ahead.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Sarah Smith, of Tanyfron, Tanygroes sought permission for the wooden shelter in a field opposite Tanygroes Car Dismantlers, just off the main A487 Cardigan-Aberaeron coast road.
Local community council Penbryn was highly supportive of the proposal, and the landowner endorsed Mrs Smith’s application, saying: “It will provide shelter for one horse which was bred on this farm, belongs to Mrs Smith and has always lived here. The shelter won’t be visible from the road and won’t even have foundations.
Approval for a two-year period was granted by planning officers under delegated powers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.