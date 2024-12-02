Trudy Davies of Woosnam & Davies News in Llanidloes has been a chosen to receive nearly 1500 Orangina by Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.
Trudy, who was last year a chosen retailer to gift away a pallet of Ribena from Suntory said: “The company was very impressed with my charity drive last year where I managed to gift the bottles to 25 groups and charities in my community.
“I think they recognised just how much cheer we brought to so many people in and around Llanidloes last year.”
The company has collaborated with Woosnam & Davies on numerous community projects in their community in the past.
Trudy added: “I challenged myself this time to gift and reach out to even more of my community groups.
“We has spread festive cheer to over 30 different groups this time.”
Trudy has a few more to give away so if your group, organisation, charity or clubs have not received a pack yet please call, text or WhatsApp 07852199289.