Students and staff at Llanidloes High School are delighted with their exceptional A-level and wider post-16 results this year.
Over a third of all A-level and vocational grades awarded at the school are A* or A’s with all students able to access their first choice university.
In recent years, Llanidloes Sixth Form has appeared in ‘The Sunday Times’ top ten Sixth Forms in Wales.
Mr Owen, headteacher, said: “We hope to have achieved this feat again and are deeply proud of our wonderful Sixth Form students. Many have secured places at Russell Group universities, some are starting apprenticeships, others are taking a gap year to carry out voluntary work or travel, and a few are starting exciting employment opportunities.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of our fantastic staff team for teaching and supporting our students so effectively. Their hard work and professionalism have yielded another stellar set of results that eclipse national averages and many fee-paying private schools. We have, once again, underlined the importance of local Sixth Forms in rural Powys.”
In a message to students, Mrs Jerman (Head of Sixth Form) and Dr Simon Creasey (Assistant Head of Sixth Form, said, “Congratulations everyone on your superb results! We’re so proud of you all and wish you well as you move onto exciting new pastures. Please pop in, or get in touch, to give us regular updates on how you’re getting on.”
Notable results include:
Ffion Pal - A*A*A*A* - Biomedical Sciences at the University of Bath
Freya May - A*A*A* - English Literature and History at Durham University
Alice Turner - A*A*AA - Law at Lancaster University
Niamh Geere A*AA - Nursing - Swansea University
Kate Jones - A*A*A - Midwifery at Stafford University
Gwennan Jones - AAAA - Law at Cardiff
Lewis Jones - Distinction*AAA – Gap year
Joe Thomas - AAA – Gap year
Freya Watt - Distinction* AAB - Crime Scene Science at Teesside University
Isla Harrison - A*A*B - Zoology at university
Llion Hamer - Distinction* A B C - Football Coaching and Performance Specialist at Wrexham University