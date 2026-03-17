Llanidloes High School has been placed in special measures by education inspectors after “little discernible progress” was made on previous concerns over the quality of teaching, pupil development, and attendance.
Estyn inspectors were of the opinion that special measures are required for the school following a visit in February where it was found that the school had made insufficient progress against key recommendations from its previous core inspection in 2024.
That 2024 report said the school needs to “ensure that leaders prioritise precisely the aspects of provision that need the most improvement”, but the February inspection found that “the school’s response to this recommendation has been too slow and largely ineffective.”
The 2024 inspection recommended that the school “improve the quality of teaching”, but inspectors found that “there has been very little discernible progress, and the proportion of lessons where pupils make only limited progress has increased slightly since that inspection.”
A “few suitable steps” have been taken on the recommendation to “ensure that there is a well-co-ordinated and understood approach to the progressive development of pupils’ skills,” inspectors found, but also found “continued shortcomings”.
School leaders “have not acted with sufficient urgency” to address a recommendation from the 2024 inspection to “improve school attendance”, inspectors found, with attendance at the school lower at the time of the monitoring inspection in February than it was two years ago.
A recommendation in the 2024 report to address a health and safety issue had been “fully met”, the monitoring inspection found.
Powys County Council said it will support Llanidloes High School and that the findings of the report “have been accepted by both the school and the council and will underpin a joint, detailed action plan to drive improvement.”
“Council officers, the school and its governing body will work together to identify the reasons behind the inspection outcome and ensure the required changes are delivered,” the council said.
“Staff, pupils and parents will be fully supported throughout the improvement process.”
Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “This is a deeply disappointing outcome for everyone connected with Llanidloes High School, and I fully recognise the concern this will cause for parents, learners and staff.
“The Estyn report offers a clear and honest assessment of where urgent improvement is needed – particularly around leadership, the quality of teaching, skills development and attendance.
“These challenges are significant, but they are also surmountable.
“We are committed to working side‑by‑side with the school to address these issues at pace.”
Clare Bound, Chair of the Llanidloes Schools’ Federation, said: “While we are disappointed by the content of the report, we accept its findings and see this as an important opportunity to reset and strengthen the school’s direction.
“The governing body, senior leadership team and staff are committed to working tirelessly alongside the council and Estyn to ensure rapid and sustained improvements across the school.”
Inspectors will revisit the school within the next four to six months to monitor progress.
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