Llanidloes mayor ‘wowed’ by quilt display

THE MAYOR of Llanidloes arrived in true 1920s style to open a quilt exhibition in the town.

Cllr Janet Crisp opened the 20:20 Visions exhibition organised by Welsh Heritage Quilters (WHQ) at the Minerva Arts Centre on Saturday, 9 April.

As the mayor stepped from a vintage Citroen car, three ‘flappers’ - the name given to the liberated women of the 1920s - greeted her and, after the mayor had cut the ribbon to open the event, the flappers escorted Cllr Crisp around the quilts on display.

20:20 Visions - as the name suggests - was scheduled for 2020 but the Covid lockdown saw it postponed.

Now, 20:20 Visions in 2022 not only has the original themes and quilts but also new work that WHQ members made during lockdown.

Visitors to 20:20 Visions can enter one of the thousands of illicit drinking clubs in the US known as ‘speakeasys’, which flourished in the US during the years of Prohibition.

Behind one door in the 20:20 Visions’ speakeasy, Mr “A. Capone” is holding a meeting, while through another closed door, the ghost of a green-dressed ‘flapper’ is entering the illegal drinking den.

Other themes in 20:20 Visions include “The Field of Cloth of Gold”, which was a lavish meeting in a French field between Henry VIII of England and Francis I of France, at which each tried to outdo the other by the amount of gold ‘bling’ they brought to the gathering.

The results of WHQ workshops including hand quilting and Japanese Sashiko stitching, are also on display at 20:20 Visions, along with a display of antique sewing equipment.