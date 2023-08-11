AN Aberystwyth pair are today (Friday) taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Meurig ward at Bronglais Hospital.
Jason Richards, who owns Ystwyth Garage in Llanilar, and Sophia Evans, a director of M P Evans Plumbing, are taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge today (Friday).
Meurig Ward specialises in caring for cancer patients and provides an invaluable service to the local community.
The pair will complete the 23-mile hike, 3064m ascent, and a 462-mile drive in between, in just 24 hours on Friday 11th August.
Sophia said: “We will be climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.
“Despite training hard and feeling positive about the challenge, neither of us are experienced climbers, so we will undoubtedly be tested to our limits. We are training around work and family commitments, which has meant early starts and late nights to get the miles in before the event.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the NHS charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, click here.