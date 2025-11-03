A petition has been launched against plans to build 43 homes on farmland in Llanilar, with a public meeting hearing that village residents are “genuinely worried” over the scale of the scheme and the impact it will have on Llanilar.
The proposed homes on land at Tanrallt Farm, which would be developed by housing association Barcud as affordable housing if the scheme is given the go-ahead, are needed – pre-planning documents outline – because of the “demand for affordable housing in the area.”
However, Llanilar residents have railed against the plans, with a petition garnering 162 signatures, and a pre-planning application public consultation meeting on 30 October hearing serious concerns about the proposal’s scale and location, citing the loss of greenfield land, increased pressure on infrastructure, and the potential harm to local wildlife, and Llanilar’s dark-sky environment.
Attendees also raised objections on the significant impact on neighbouring properties with loss of privacy, overshadowing, noise and light pollution, and security concerns should the development go-ahead.
Llanilar resident Madeleine Harper said: “We’re not opposed to new housing, but a 43-home estate of this scale and in this location doesn’t fit Llanilar or the council’s plan for sustainable growth.
“Our village has already seen significant development in recent years, and people are genuinely worried about the cumulative impact on our community and environment.”
Residents have recently launched a petition opposing the scheme, already signed by more than 160 individuals.
Organisers say this reflects “strong and growing local concern” about overdevelopment beyond the village’s agreed boundaries.
Approximately 65 homes have already been completed in Y Gorlan and Dol y Meillion, with another major development planned shortly in the centre of the village.
The meeting heard that “this would comfortably meet the required housing allocation for the village without the need for the proposed new development at Tanrallt.”
“We hope that when this proposal reaches the planning stage, Ceredigion County Council will follow its own policy,” Ms Harper added.
“There’s already a more suitable site identified by the council that’s within the settlement boundary that meets the council’s own housing objectives, with the developer intending to progress plans soon.”
Nerys Owen, owner of Cysgod y Coed residential home, which is within a stone’s throw from the proposed site said: “If this development is granted it will have detrimental effects on the residents who reside in the home.
“Noise pollution can be very challenging for elderly people with dementia and other complex needs.
“It was encouraging to see so many residents attend the consultation and make their voices heard against what is, frankly, an ill-conceived plan.”
Residents also raised fears the proposal “threatens the cultural fabric” of Llanilar.
“One of the most valued things about Llanilar is our strong community and Welsh-language heritage,” Ms Harper added.
“Rapid, large-scale expansion risks diluting that identity and undermining the ethos of our village’.”
A formal planning application is expected to be submitted to Ceredigion County Council later in November.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.