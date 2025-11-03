Thanks to generous donations from the local community, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has funded comfortable new chairs for the staff break room at Angharad ward, the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital.
Paul Harries, Health Play Specialist, said: “We are always grateful for the very generous donations we receive from the local community as they enable us, through Hywel Dda Health Charities, to further improve the service we provide for patients and families, as well as the support we provide for our staff.
“These new chairs are used by our staff during breaks and handovers and allow us to support our staff by providing suitable areas for them to take breaks away from the ward.”
