Ceredigion County Council’s Licensing Policy covers places like pubs and bars, and most venues that sell alcohol, serve hot food late at night, or host entertainment such as live music, dancing, films, or certain sports events.
A consultation has opened asking for your feedback as the Licencing Policy for the next five years is being reviewed to ensure that it remains legally valid and reflects current national guidance, local priorities, and changing community needs.
The review also promotes transparency and accountability by involving consultation with key stakeholders such as the police, fire services, public health bodies, businesses, and residents.
The main changes recommended include references to personal safety and vulnerability; new workplace recycling requirements; Martyn’s Law; proxy sales; and the employment of children. There are also additions in relation to large scale events; designated premises supervisors; beer gardens; and a pool of model conditions.
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection, said: “I would like to encourage all business owners and event organisers to take a look at the new Statement of Licencing Policy and complete the survey. The Licencing Policy affects all aspects of the day to day running of businesses and events, and this is your chance to shape its future.”
How to take part?
- You can download the revised Statement of Licensing Policy here: Draft Licensing Policy 2026
- An Integrated Impact Assessment of the changes is available here: Integrated Impact Assessment: Licensing Policy 2026-31.
Complete the survey online: Statement of Licensing Policy 2026-2031 - Ceredigion County Council or download a paper copy: Statement of Licensing Policy survey, word version.
- You can also collect a paper copy from your local Library or Leisure Centre or by calling 01545 570881 or emailing us at [email protected].
- If you wish to receive the information in a different format, please contact us on 01545 570881 or email [email protected].
Please return paper copies to your local library or to Licensing Team, Ceredigion County Council, Ceredigion County Hall Penmorfa, Aberaeron SA46 0PA.
