Llanon schoolchildren help paint ‘beautiful’ new mural at primary school
Artistic schoolchildren in Llanon have helped paint a colourful new mural at the village’s primary school.
Borth resident and artist Dean Tweedy has painted hundreds of murals over his long career.
His company, Marvellous Murals, has painted five in Ceredigion and more across west Wales – and he says there are more to come.
This time children at Llannon Primary School lent him a hand – and told him which recognisable village landmarks to include in the mural.
Mr Tweedy says it took two weeks to design and paint, with lots of input from the schoolchildren.
He said: “The mural features landmarks and identifiable buildings from the village, including the school, the chapel and the local pub, all suggested by the children!
“This is part of a series of murals I have been creating with Ceredigion schools this year and have more planned for 2023.
“Each mural is designed with input from the teachers and pupils and focuses on the beauty and culture of where they live and Welsh culture as a whole.
“Each project is funded through different school budgets.
“It is a delight to work with the community to bring colour and excitement into their learning environment and encourage confidence in creativity.
“The children especially seem to enjoy making a mark that will last for years!”
Dean and his wife Tracy moved to Borth in 2017 and took over management of the village’s small zoo, the Borth Animalarium.
He was commissioned for a project in March at Ysgol Bro Teifi and Ysgol Llanfarian during National Anti-bullying week, where youngsters were called on to design a mural for a competition based on the theme of kindness.
He has also painted Ynyslas Visitor Centre, Aberystwyth Football Club, Hafan y Waun care home and several pubs.
