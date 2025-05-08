The runners taking part in the race had come from all over the world and they carried a flame with them, passing it from hand to hand as they met people along the way and invited them to make their own personal wish for peace. Following a visit to Portmeirion in the morning, the runners followed the Wales Coast Path to Criccieth and were welcomed by members of Criccieth Town Council and the teachers and children of Ysgol Treferthyr at the school in the afternoon.