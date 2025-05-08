The longest relay race in the world arrived in Gwynedd on Friday, 2 May.
The Oneness-Homes Peace Race, which aims to spread international friendship and understanding, peace and harmony and has held a global run every year or two since it was established in 1987, stopped at both Portmeirion and Criccieth in the same day.
The runners taking part in the race had come from all over the world and they carried a flame with them, passing it from hand to hand as they met people along the way and invited them to make their own personal wish for peace. Following a visit to Portmeirion in the morning, the runners followed the Wales Coast Path to Criccieth and were welcomed by members of Criccieth Town Council and the teachers and children of Ysgol Treferthyr at the school in the afternoon.
The flame has been in the hands of many famous people who have promoted peace including the late Nelson Mandela and Pope Francis.
Cllr Dr Peter Harlech Jones is vice-chair of Criccieth Community Council.
Speaking on behalf of the town council, he said: "It is truly a privilege to welcome you all.
“It is not an ordinary flame that you carry. It is a symbol of something really powerful - peace. Peace between countries, peace between people and peace within ourselves. And it is wonderful that the flame has travelled so many distances around the world, through towns and cities, over mountains and country borders, and here to our town.
“Your journey inspires us, and your dedication to promoting peace throughout the world gives us hope, and reminds us that we can all be the light of the world - like this flame.
“Peace starts with doing the small things of being friends with others around us - in the classroom, the playground, with friends and family."
The runners introduced themselves and the children were given the opportunity to guess which countries they had travelled from including New Zealand, Romania, Czechoslovakia and England. The children and the runners exchanged songs of peace.
The pupils had also been busy creating artwork for the welcome and these will travel all the way to Rome to be displayed by the Colosseum.
Tamsin Evans, one of the organisers of the race, said: "The Peace Run visits many schools, but it’s a rare delight for them to arrive at such a beautiful, brand new school as Ysgol Treferthyr.
“The children gave them the brightest and happiest of welcomes, and the runners loved their peace pictures and especially their singing! The community spirit in Criccieth is so heart-warming. It’s so strong. It spoke through the words of the town council's welcome and it shines in the faces of the children's. Thank you for welcoming the Peace Run with such kindness to your beautiful town. You’ve given us some very special memories."
The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run has visited almost every country on earth – over 150 nations and territories – and touched the lives of millions of people.