Ploughmen and hedgers head to Llanon this Saturday, 9 September, for the 63rd All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships.
Returning to the University of Wales, Aberystwyth owned farm of Morfa Mawr, Llanon, the championships will see the cream of Welsh talent.
Cymdeithas Aredig Ceredigion have organised the championship for the first time in ten years, with it being sponsored by Castell Howell Foods.
The Championship will also include the Six Nations Vintage Ploughing Championships and will showcase the skills of the various styles used by the ploughmen.
There will be classes for tractors both vintage and modern and horse ploughing.
There will be competitions for the various styles of hedging and fencing. Also as an added attraction to celebrate the countryside, the organisers are having a static display of steamers, stationary engines, veteran tractors and implements, cars and motorcycles and well a selection of trade stands.
Entry is free for children under 16 and the admission fee for adults is £10.