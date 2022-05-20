Llanpumsaint conductor named winner of Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal

Gwyn Nicholas has been named the winner of the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal ( Eisteddfod Genedlaethol )

A CONDUCTOR from Llanpumsaint has been named as the is the winner of this year’s Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal.

The Medal is presented annually to an individual who has contributed widely within their local community, with a particular emphasis on working with young people.

Gwyn Nicholas’ practical influence and support has inspired generations of young people in his local area over a period of half a century and more.

Gwyn worked as a remuneration manager in the Health Service but spending his spare time accompanying and adjudicating in rural eisteddfodau across Wales, with his love of music evident.

He is well known as a choral and congregational conductor, leading song schools and Cymanfaoedd Canu (singing festivals), and is probably most well-known as conductor of the Llanpumsaint Choir, and has inspired the choir to compete and travel for many years.

Much of his valuable work with young people takes place quietly and in the background, with the nomination for this Medal mentioning the "countless volunteer hours Gwyn has given to youth and music, the hours of converting music from ‘Hen Nodiant’ (staff notation) to tonic sol-fa, arranging songs and composing hymns.”

A spokesperson for the National Eisteddfod said: “His contribution and work have undoubtedly influenced generations of young people locally, helping them with music theory work, teaching them to play the piano and sing.

“As individuals, parties or choirs, Gwyn has supported hundreds of young people in his area over the years.

“Whether it’s encouraging the choirs of Ysgol Bro Myrddin, or helping to polish the performances of the area’s young farmers’ clubs before competitions or assisting at Llanpumsaint primary school, Gwyn has always been generous with his advice and support.

“He epitomises the aims and values of the Sir TH Parry-Williams Memorial Trust and therefore, fully deserves to receive this year’s Medal.”

Sir TH Parry-Williams was a great supporter of the National Eisteddfod, and in August 1975, following his death a few months earlier, a trust was set up to celebrate his invaluable contribution to Eiteddfod activities. The fund is administered by the Sir Thomas Parry-Williams Trust.