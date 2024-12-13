A couple have been praised for decorating their house to raise money for charity.
A Lledrod resident said Keith Edwards-Pritchard and his partner Helen “have spent hours putting decorations up and they look amazing”.
“Children and adults who have been passing have already given amazing feedback.
“This year they are doing a JustGiving page to raise money for Blood Bikes Wales.
“Getting this out there will help raise more money.
“I thought it would be nice this time of the year to see festivities and positive news.”
Blood Bikes Wales transports other urgently required medical items to hospitals, free of charge, allowing the NHS to divert funds where they are needed most.