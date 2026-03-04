Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the British Cycling Road Championships back to Ceredigion for the second year running. Last year’s event was an outstanding success — it brought thousands of visitors to our communities, showcased our stunning landscapes to a UK‑wide audience, and delivered a real boost for local businesses. To have British Cycling return is a testament to the strength of our partnership, the enthusiasm of our residents, and the quality of the event we can host here in Ceredigion. We look forward to building on that success once again this year.”