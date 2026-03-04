Ceredigion is set to welcome the Lloyds National Road Championships once again over three days in June.
The return forms part of British Cycling’s agreement with the Welsh Government to host the Championships in Wales until 2027.
Across three days of elite racing, the Time Trial, Circuit Race and Road Race Championships will take place between 25-28 June in locations across the county.
The Time Trial Championships will be held in Lampeter, with the Circuit Race and Road Race Championships starting once again in Aberystwyth. Full routes will be announced in due course.
Ceredigion successfully hosted the Championships in 2025, which saw large crowds gather to watch top British riders compete for national titles. Zoe Backstedt, Ethan Hayter, Cameron Mason, Kate Richardson, Mille Couzens and Samuel Watson were crowned elite champions during an exciting weekend of racing.
The continued partnership supports Wales’ ambition to stage world-class cycling events over the coming years, including stage three of the 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ, which will take place between Welshpool and Cardiff.
Jonathan Day, Director of Events at British Cycling Ventures, said: “Wales has been a huge supporter of hosting major cycling events, and Ceredigion provides the perfect stage for what promises to be another captivating National Championships bringing together the best of British talent. Alongside Ceredigion County Council and the Welsh Government, we delivered a fantastic and engaging Championships last year, so we are very pleased to be returning to the region once again for the 2026 edition.”
Welsh Government Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant MS, said: “Wales is fast becoming a top destination for world-class cycling, and the return of the Lloyds National Road Championships to Ceredigion is further proof of that.
From the streets of Aberystwyth to the mountains at the heart of the south Wales valleys that’ll form part of the Tour de France Grand Départ route, we are determined that every part of Wales has the opportunity to share in the passion and economic benefits that major cycling events bring. Although Ceredigion doesn’t sit on the TdF route, events like this show outstanding cycling belongs across the whole of Wales – and we are committed to making that a reality.”
Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the British Cycling Road Championships back to Ceredigion for the second year running. Last year’s event was an outstanding success — it brought thousands of visitors to our communities, showcased our stunning landscapes to a UK‑wide audience, and delivered a real boost for local businesses. To have British Cycling return is a testament to the strength of our partnership, the enthusiasm of our residents, and the quality of the event we can host here in Ceredigion. We look forward to building on that success once again this year.”
