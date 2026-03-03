Ceredigion County Council will need more time to analyse feedback to their controversial consultation over Plascrug Bridge following “a substantial response” from the public.
The council received 1,978 responses to the consultation, which contains two options that, if given the go-ahead, would see a bridge built over Aberystwyth’s Plascrug School grounds.
The consultation closed on 25 February.
Commenting on their own website, the council said: “There has been a substantial response from the public and key stakeholders with 1,978 surveys submitted (1,510 online and 468 on paper).
“Due to the large volume of responses and lengthy detail of comments received, it will take some additional time to fully evaluate the feedback before the results will be posted here in due course.
“The county council wishes to thank everyone who provided valuable feedback for this consultation and for your patience now as we duly evaluate all this feedback.”
When Ceredigion County Council launched the consultation regarding improved access over the railway line at Plascrug, two of the three options caused controversy.
Options B and C would see a bridge built over Plascrug School’s award-winning boardwalk nature and play area, destroying some of it and leaving pupils and staff vulnerable to people throwing items over the bridge down on to school grounds. People are also concerned that it gives people easier access to photograph children from the bridge, or even enter the school grounds by climbing down from it.
There are fears for the public too, as the designs for these options include blind bends and you cannot see who is coming around the corner of them.
Option A would see the bridge rebuilt where it is now, between Plascrug School and Aberystwyth Rugby Club, and this option is favoured by both parties as well as many members of the public who have attended meetings about the consultation, the nearby Starling Cloud pub and the governors of Ysgol Gymraeg, also situated nearby.
The council website states: “The bridge is an important link to local schools and leisure facilities, helping people avoid a much longer trip through the town centre or via Llanbadarn. The bridge was first built 20 years ago, and it’s now busier than ever.
“A new bridge needs to meet modern design standards. It also needs to be wider to handle the current number of users and the expected increase in the future as more people choose to walk, wheel or cycle.
“There are some challenges because of the surrounding development, and we’ve come up with several design options. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks, and we want to hear what you think.”
The public have spoken and wait to hear if they will be listened to.
