Aberaeron Town Angling Club raised concerns after Ceredigion County Council announced plans to dredge the harbour entrance.
The entrance had become partially blocked with shingle during the construction of the new coastal defence breakwater.
Criticism has come with the council’s dredging plan, which was carried out in early February, with many suggesting dredging may need to be frequent, as the typical south-to-north longshore drift will continue to push the shingle to the entrance.
Members of the Angling Club have suggested the plan may impact migratory fish species such as salmon, sea trout and eels.
A spokesperson for the club said that regular dredging “has the potential to affect migratory movements, particularly during periods of very low river flows in summer, when changes in channel depth, width and flow conditions can become more significant for fish passage”.
The council did not state how often the dredging works may need to take place, or how much this would cost the taxpayer, adding that “movement of shingle was expected following the additional 7,000m3 of material which has been placed on South Beach during the construction works”, and it would need time to settle.
However, West Wales Rivers Trust described the work as “low-risk” as long as it is infrequent, adding: “It would be best to avoid any dredging when smolts (young salmon or sea trout) are dropping out from the rivers to the sea, which usually happens around the end of April/ early May.
“With regards to the upwards migration of fish into the river from the sea, sewin (sea trout) will come in at night when dredging will likely not be occurring, and when river levels are heightened, and therefore the shingle bank shouldn't cause an issue.”
