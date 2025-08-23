An appeal over a decision to reject Sunbeach Holiday Park’s caravan plan will be held virtually.
A Welsh Government appointed inspector will hear a petition over Eryri National Park Authority’s decision.
It rejected the Llwyngwril park’s application on 22 May. The Planning and Environment Decisions Wales will hear Sunbourne Ltd’s appeal on 11 September.
Bosses at the park, north of Tywyn and south of Barmouth, asked for a redevelopment within the existing holiday caravan site for 24 static caravans/lodges with landscaping, 12 static caravans/statics in lieu of a residential dwelling house, and three static/caravans, in lieu of an old site shop.
The proposal “did not entail an increase in the overall number” of caravans, planning officers said, but the redistribution of 36 of 455 units which was “already consented”.
But members heard most of the application site was east of the Cambrian railway line, where there were presently no caravans.
The application claimed the proposal “would have positive financial impacts” on the local economy and “no adverse impact on the landscape or visual amenity”.
But concerns had been raised over the “detrimental” of “swathes of caravans” on the coastal landscape, and concerns were raised over the development’s size.
Proposing refusal, Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen had said it was “too big,”, seconded by Cllr Ifor Lloyd.
Cllr Louise Hughes said it was within her ward, and “emphatically not a popular application in the local community”.
The PEDW website states the redevelopment would provide:
“A new main site entrance with internal access road. B 24 Static holiday caravans/lodges with landscaping. C 12 static holiday caravans/lodges in lieu of a residential dwelling house.
“D 3 static holiday caravans in lieu of the old site shop. 455 holiday caravans to be retained across the site.
“Up to 455 caravans can be stationed on the caravan site at Sunbeach Llwyngwril.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.