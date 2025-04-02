Bikers from the Llyn will raise money for charity with their 15th Annual Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Fundraising Day.
The ride will take place on Sunday, 27 April to raise money for the The St David’s Hospice, Holyhead.
Signing in for the ride out will take place from 9am on Y Maes Pwllheli.
Bikers will be asked for a £5 donation per bike to join the run, which will leave Y Maes Pwllheli at 11am.
There will be a break for lunch at 1.05pm at Tacla Taid, Anglesey Transport Museum & Café.
The run will conclude at Clwb Peldroed Porthmadog at around 5pm.
Mileage is expected to be approx 100 miles with regular stops along the way, and a fuel stop will be available.
Beicwyr Llyn Bikers are very lucky to be sponsored again this year by Gwion Prys Motorcycles Pant Glas.
Fundraising posters, ride donation forms and collection tins are available, and volunteers are needed on the day to marshal the event.
Contact The Beicwyr Llyn Bikers on Facebook.
The Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorbike Club on the Llyn Peninsular has members from all over Gwynedd and friends from across the UK.
For the last 15 years they have organised a fundraising day to raise money for good causes.
Club members work hard to promote the day and collect donations prior, during and after the day. They also host an online auction and bingo night.
In 2010 they supported Breast Cancer Care and raised £1,907. In 2011 they raised £3,058 for Gwynedd Home Hospice Care.
Their 2012 cause for Llywelyn Williams from Abersoch raised £7,200.
In 2013 the group was very proud to present the Wales Air Ambulance Service with a cheque for £4,850.
Their good cause for 2014 was The British Heart Foundation Cymru for which they managed to raise £5,505.93.
In 2015 the club chose to support the Special Care Baby Unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd and raised an amazing £10,830.76 for them.
Their 2016 cause was The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team. The amount raised £4,432.01.
In 2017 the good cause was the Blood Bikes North West Wales, for which the club managed to raise £5,000.
In 2018 the club chose to support the Ty Gobaith Cause, raising £4,000.
In 2019 their good cause was Lewis Walker of Pwllheli and they raised £5,360.96.
They raised £5,200 for Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Alaw Ward in 2021, and in 2022 they raised £4,116.22 for Hafod Hedd Dementia and Alzheimer’s Unit at Ysbyty Bryn Beryl.
In 2023 Gafael Llaw Gwynedd and Sir Fon Children's Cancer Care Charity received £10,353.86 from the bikers, and in 2024 they supported the renal/dialysis units at Ysbyty Gwynedd and Allt Wen, raising £9,300.
The total raised for good causes comes to an amazing £81,114.74.
“We are very fortunate to be kindly sponsored again this year by Gwion Prys Motorcycles, Pant Glas,” a group spokesperson said.
“Everyone is welcome.”