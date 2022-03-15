Local artist to auction painting for Ukraine humanitarian appeal

Local artist Lizzie Spikes is auctioning a painting of sunflowers to raise money. ( Driftwood Designs )

An Aberystwyth artist is auctioning a painting of sunflowers to raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Local artist Lizzie Spikes has created a painting, Sunflowers for Ukraine, to help raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Lizzie, who is a co-owner of Driftwood Designs in Aberystwyth, alongside Becky Barratt, will be auctioning the Sunflowers canvas alongside other sunflower products. Tickets will be available until Sunday, 20 March.

Lizzie said: “I work as part of the Driftwood Designs team based at our shop and workshop in Aberystwyth.

“We have all been upset by the news coming out of Ukraine and wanted to do something to raise some money to send to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal.

“Last week, I painted a new Sunflowers canvas and we are raffling it along with some of our other Sunflowery products. The tickets are £5 each and we have sold over 600 over the weekend through sharing it on our social media platforms.

“Our customers have been amazing in supporting the cause and we’d really like to raise as much as we can before the raffle closes next Sunday.

“Tickets are available on our website or at our shop in Pier Street.”

You can buy a raffle ticket here https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/sunflowers-for-ukraine/.