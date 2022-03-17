Lodge brothers present cheque to school

Three brothers from the RAOB Mervyn Lewis Ardudwy lodge in Dyffryn have presented a cheque for £2,175.95 to Ysgol Hafod Lon in Penrhyndeudraeth.

The money we raised in December when the lodge spent five nights out fundraising with Father Christmas and his sleigh.

During those nights, the lodge covered many miles, stopping at Tremadog, Porthmadog, Minfordd, Penrhyndeudraeth, Llandecwyn, Talsarnau, Ynys, Harlech,Llanfair, Llanbedr, Dyffryn, Talybont, Llanaber, Barmouth, Bontddu, Llanelltyd, Dolgellau, Ganllwyd, Trawsfynydd, GellilyDan, Tanygrisiau, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llanffestiniog.

A lodge spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who came out and supported us and donated. We will see you all again in December when Santa rides again.”