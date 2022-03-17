Lodge brothers present cheque to school
Subscribe newsletter
Three brothers from the RAOB Mervyn Lewis Ardudwy lodge in Dyffryn have presented a cheque for £2,175.95 to Ysgol Hafod Lon in Penrhyndeudraeth.
The money we raised in December when the lodge spent five nights out fundraising with Father Christmas and his sleigh.
During those nights, the lodge covered many miles, stopping at Tremadog, Porthmadog, Minfordd, Penrhyndeudraeth, Llandecwyn, Talsarnau, Ynys, Harlech,Llanfair, Llanbedr, Dyffryn, Talybont, Llanaber, Barmouth, Bontddu, Llanelltyd, Dolgellau, Ganllwyd, Trawsfynydd, GellilyDan, Tanygrisiau, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llanffestiniog.
A lodge spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who came out and supported us and donated. We will see you all again in December when Santa rides again.”
Pictured from left to right are: Damian Williams, Gareth John Williams, Nigal Jones, Gracie Thomas, miss Katheryn Burford and Donna Roberts
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |