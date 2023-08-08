At a meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Ethics and Standards Committee, Caroline White was given recognition for 10 years of service.
Caroline, who works as a study skills tutor at Aberystwyth University, was appointed as an independent member of the Ethics and Standards Committee in August 2013. She was elected as vice-chair from February 2018 and then chair of the committee from 2021.
In her place, a new independent member has been appointed, Gail Storr.
Cllr Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion council, said: “The council has benefitted from a decade of advice and considerations provided by Caroline. We welcome the new members of the committee and their input to the function of the committee will be greatly appreciated.”
The new chair of the committee, independent member Caryl Davies, said: “Our thanks go to Caroline who has given of her time to contribute to the committee and worked diligently. I would also like to welcome our new member Gail Storr.”
Standards committees of local authorities exist to do all that is possible to promote and safeguard the standards that the public rightly expect from their elected representatives.
The committee is made up of five independent members, two county councillors and two town/community councillors.
Meeting quarterly, reports for the Ethics and Standards Committee including dispensation applications can be found on the council website here.