Long waits at Southgate spur calls for roundabout
Llanfihangel y Creuddyn resident Marilyn Jones has questioned the safety of the junction of the A487 leading onto Penparcau Road in Southgate.
She says the traffic at the intersection is so ‘fast and frequent’ motorists can either be trapped waiting for minutes before being allowed to exit or forced into dangerously pulling out.
She has called on Ceredigion County Council and the Welsh Government to consider constructing a roundabout to make it safer for residents coming into Aberystwyth.
Ms Jones told us: “I live just 1.3 miles out of Southgate and I am truly fed up of having to wait ages and rely on generous locals to allow me to exit at the junction.
“I have this week counted 135 vehicles before I was able to exit, and I’m a confident driver when it comes to grabbing my chance!
“The traffic coming on the main road is so frequent and the traffic coming from Aberystwyth is so fast coming around the corner it’s difficult getting a gap to exit.
“I have viewed many close calls and have had a few myself!
“I’m totally surprised I haven’t been in a collision.”
Ms Jones claims the traffic delayed her getting to Bronglais Hospital to see her critically ill mother-in-law who was receiving treatment.
“The traffic just would not let me out and I was in tears of frustration fearing I wouldn’t be able to get to the hospital quickly enough,” she said. She added that for someone in an emergency travelling to the hospital, the time lost at the junction could be the difference between life and death.
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall said it is an issue he often hears about from residents.
“The council has been talking about this for a long time – it’s always been a problem since it was built,” he said.
“It gets gridlocked up there in the morning and the evening so there are health and safety issues but also fumes and air quality concerns.”
Cllr Worrall said the possibility of new measures being put in place had been discussed but nothing is anywhere near being agreed. He added: “When the traffic is bad, cars will use Tyn-y-Fron lane as a shirt cut and residents aren’t happy as they feel it’s an accident waiting to happen.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We do not have any plans for interventions on this stretch of road but will continue to monitor police records of collisions and could implement additional measures if necessary. “We are aware of the peak-time congestion along the A487 approaches into Aberystwyth town centre and the impact it has on journey times.
“We are currently developing plans for a Wales-wide 20mph roll out which will benefit all road users along this stretch of road.”
