Letter to the Editor: With reflection on a recent letter (Little common ground between left and right, Cambrian News, 8 January), it seems that as a nation we are only on one course — and that is straight into bankruptcy, which every honest business wishes for with a government bail out!
Once upon a time not too long ago there was a country called Great Britain that fought a war against a tyrant called Hitler. We as a nation were united and told we all had to put our best foot forward.
Only after the war Churchill asked for a war loan off America to pay off his friends for the weapons and arms they made, and this took over 50 years of taxpayers money to pay off.
Then they made a deal with another tyrant, Stalin and gave him Poland and most of Eastern Europe then forced many Russian soldiers and refugees back to their homelands, only to end up in gulags or just starved and murdered.
Such are the deals we can now trust with our humane politicians, Putin and Russia while BP and Shell make billions of pounds from their Russian investment, while the government allows them to make even more from us!
These are our elected MPs who have their own vested interest at heart.
How wonderful it would be if we could in this country of Great Britain to find or even have a politician or a political party to represent us as a nation for our benefit.
This kind of democracy is alien to the politicians of both today and yesterday, with Tories and Labour think this is madness and say “we have a problem with this party that, like Joan of Arc, they are not like us because they do not seek any personal benefits.”
How wonderful it would be if murderers were hanged instead of making a growing business in law and private jails, that hospitals and the National Health Service were run by one minister and hospitals stopped management making us answerable to accountants and privatisation.
Grammar schools were introduced so working class children could compete with public school students whose alma mater gives them a passport to all superior positions in our world, and many if not all our prime ministers.
The nation of Wales voted 18 of its 22 constituencies to leave the European Union and now we must pay with a great loss of financial support.
Farmers now who have to pay £6,000 instead of £1,000 per year to use water off their lands, making many of our own produce uneconomical, with cheap contracts for those in power wish to make.
This in Parliament and those in power are running a business with their own short-term plans to make money for their friends — which we will pay for tomorrow with a tax burden for at least ten years.
The next time you vote for a party or councillor, make sure they are working for a better way of life for our nation and the world, and that, like the fairy tale we hope, we will all live happily after.
Mohammad Tahla,
Llanarth