An eight-day long event has seen a giant five metre tall puppet of the Rhys ap Gruffudd and his trusty hound Teifi tour several communities as part of the celebration of the 850th anniversary of the first Eisteddfod, writes Stuart Ladd.
It coincides with the Eisteddfod Y Garreg Las national event being staged in Llantood on the outskirts of Cardigan from 1 to 8 August.
On Friday 19 June Lord Rhys was reawakened from St Davids Cathedral before embarking on an unique and symbolic journey across West Wales. He visited Cenarth, Newcastle Emlyn, Talgarreg, Llangrannog and Maenclochog.
Site specific performances at these locations provided links to past National Eisteddfod chair-winning poets. Each event was narrated by well known local performer Eddie Ladd.
There were also poetic contributions from the likes of Ceri Wyn Jones,Terwyn Tomos, Eifion Daniels and Wyn Owens. Musical contributions were led by Mari Mathias along with Lowri Evans, Casi Wyn and Goodwick Brass to name but a few.
The culmination of the journey came on Saturday with a day of activities in Cardigan town centre. Within the grounds of the Castle two stages hosted performances from leading Welsh musicians and bands including Dewin, Betsan, Lafant Mellt, Carwyn Elis Rio 18, Kizzy Crawford, Rhiannon O'Connor, VRi, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Mwsog and Band Pres Llareggub. There were also thought provoking talks from Welsh academics.
At 6pm attention shifted to the streets of the town where hundreds gathered to witness Lord Rhys's homecoming. The parade featured local and international artists and community groups, with many wearing costumes and holding flags and banners. It set off from Priory Street, making its way to the Guildhall then onto the High Street and then Grosvenor Hill, where people used every vantage point to view the spectacle.
Three elements of the parade then coincided with Moylegrove's John Fletcher and his Gentle Giant Shire Horse George carrying this year's bardic Chair on a hay cart across the town's bridge. The bardic crown was brought up the River Teifi in a flotilla of boats led by retired local fisherman Dai 'Crabs'
Suspended from the ramparts of the Castle, Eddie Ladd narrated a special ceremony on the quayside which featured a specially created verse from Cardigan's very own bard Ceri Wyn Jones. Creative Director of the event Marc Rees also presented Mayor of Cardigan Olwen Davies and Local Eisteddfod Organising Committee Chairman John 'Cwmbetws' Davies with the last of eight symbolic value boxes, each of which carried the names of the communities that Lord Rhys had visited.
Then all was left to do was for Lord Rhys and Teifi to lead everyone into the Castle. After he was seated in a specially crafted 1176 wooden chair the party continued with yet more song, poetry and dance to round off what many describe as one of the best events held in the town for many a year.
The event was supported by a huge group of organisations and people and received funding from the Welsh Government and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
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