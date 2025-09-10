Trains travelling through Caersws have been affected today after a lorry got stuck under a railway bridge.
The incident occurred this morning, closing the Cambrian Line for a time. The line has reopened, but continues to experience disruption to some services this afternoon.
A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales said: “Network Rail engineers attended the site near Caersws to assess the damage and carry out the necessary repair work. The Cambrian line has now reopened following the incident.
“Some minor disruption may continue as rail services resume, and we advise customers to check before they travel.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.