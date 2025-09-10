The Polar Express will not return to The Vale of Rheidol Railway in Aberystwyth this December, but the venue is set to launch its own festive experience for 2025.
Ticket to Christmas is described as a fully immersive, indoor Christmas adventure set within the atmospheric Vale of Rheidol Railway Museum.
While the licence for the Polar Express has not been renewed for this year, discussions are ongoing, and the team remains hopeful it will return in 2026.
Determined not to let the festive magic fade, Vale of Rheidol Railway has reimagined its Christmas offering, creating an enchanting new event for visitors of all ages.
With essential winter track maintenance taking place, the trains themselves will rest this season, but the museum provides the perfect setting for a fully indoor, theatrical journey through a world of festive wonder.
Families will step into an unforgettable experience where storytelling, creativity and tradition come together.
Visitors will move through a series of themed activity zones inspired by life at the North Pole, meeting playful elves, joining festive workshops, and enjoying hands-on experiences as they collect stamps for their Christmas passports.
The journey builds towards a sparkling finale where families meet Father Christmas in his glittering grotto and receive a special keepsake gift.
Claire Stott, Commercial Manager at the Vale of Rheidol Railway, said the new event captures the spirit of the season while celebrating the heritage setting.
“Christmas has become such an important part of our calendar and we know how much our visitors look forward to it each year,” she added.
“The museum offers a warm, atmospheric space and having our historic locomotives as part of the backdrop makes this a truly magical way to celebrate.”
Ticket to Christmas runs on selected dates from 13-23 December.
