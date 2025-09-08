Gather round and come and listen to traditional Gwynedd stories and legends.
The Dragon Theatre in Barmouth will host Ceri John Phillips and the Dragon Storytellers on Tuesday, 16 September at 7pm, when the ancient tales of Barmouth and Wales will be brought to life at the venue.
You will hear about magical events, kings and queens, lands lost to the sea and much, much more.
Ceri John Phillips is a storyteller and Cyfarwydd for Bro Dinefwr, focusing on the Mabinogi tradition and lesser-known Welsh folk tales.
He has previously worked extensively in the media in Wales and across Britain, from gigging in dingy comedy clubs to starring in and writing on shows for the BBC, ITV and S4C.
