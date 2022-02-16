Lottery boost for art and wellbeing group

a Ceredigion artistic group is celebrating after securing a grant from the National Lottery.

Arts4Wellbeing Innovation CIC in Ceredigion has received a £9,900 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to re-launch its volunteer-led community hubs.

Welcoming the grant, Sarah Wentworth, Cofounder at Arts4Wellbeing Innovation CIC, said: “We would like to express our huge thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund for your support.

“Arts4Wellbeing initiated seven social creative drop-in hubs in rural areas and trained up community volunteers so that the groups were run by the community for the community. Prior to the first lockdown six were running independently and self-sustaining and the seventh was about to go independent. The groups had an ethos of reaching out to support lonely, bereaved, or isolated people, and people with limited mobility or life limiting conditions.

“Through accessing the groups, people had an opportunity to enjoy conversation, learn new things, share their skills, ideas and experience, make new friends and contribute towards their community. With the pandemic, the groups sadly couldn’t meet in person although people continued to support each other through phone calls and social media. Through this funding, we are going to be working with the volunteers to help the groups grow strong and self-supporting once again.”