Community projects across mid and north Wales have been handed thousands of pounds in lottery funding to improve spaces and facilities and provide extra services.
The latest round of £2,462,329 funding from the National Lottery Community Fund has included grants to the Anne Matthews Trust in Corris, Aeron Arts in Aberaeron, Ceredigion’s CardiShed project, Comins Coch and Capel Dewi Community Association, Cyngor Cymuned Trawsfynydd, Headway Meirionydd Branch and Machynlleth Town Council.
The Anne Matthews Trust, based at Braich Goch in Corris near Machynlleth, is using £9,830 to install a wood burner and double glazing to improve the ability to bring unique communities together in a warm space.
Lita Wallis, project support worker at The Anne Matthews Trust said: “Here at the Braich Goch we offer sanctuary space for people of refugee and migrant backgrounds, opportunities to rest, reflect and reconnect with our humanity after the dehumanising effects of the hostile environment.
“But the Braich Goch is a 450-year-old slate building in and our guests always struggle with the chill, especially as many of them have grown up in warmer climates.
“With the cost-of-living crisis, some of our bills have tripled and we desperately need to find more sustainable ways to keep our guests and local community warm and cosy.
“The space is transformed.
“We have an extra meeting room available for our community and already our guests this weekend were snuggled up by the fire. All the firewood is sourced sustainably from our site, and this is a better way of warming our space, both for the world and for our bank account.
“Thank you, National Lottery Community Fund, this will have impact both for staff and for our community for years to come.”
Aeron Arts in Ceredigion received £9,994 in funding to “provide creative activities, cooking, and outdoor sessions to deliver young people in the Aberaeron area who are at risk of drifting into anti-social behaviour”.
Cardished, a Men’s Shed project in Ceredigion, will use £9,700 to create a peer-led support group for men to share skills, make friends, and receive mentoring.
This will “help to improve their well-being, health, and social connections, and reduce social isolation and loneliness”.
Comins Coch and Capel Dewi Community Association in Ceredigion have been handed £6,356 to purchase a marquee and extra equipment to “facilitate and organise events for the community”.
Cyngor Cymuned Trawsfynydd received £6,600 to fund a building survey to modernise the hall in the Gwynedd village.
The plans will transform the hall to a multi-purpose space, hosting a range of new activities and events, providing more opportunities for people of all ages to socialise and learn new skill.
The new branch of Headway in Meirionnydd received £9,700 to support survivors of acquired brain injury and their families.
The cash will fund a range of activities, information and opportunities to share experiences with others.
As a new branch, they will also raise awareness locally.
Machynlleth Town Council will use its £50,400 to replace the outdated boilers at the council’s headquarters at Y Plas.
The warmer building will continue to be a focal point for community facilities including space for education, wellbeing and community classes, rental space for community groups as well as a facility for entertainment and conferences.
The new boiler will be more efficient and cost effective.
John Rose, Wales director of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re privileged to be able to work with so many organisations, community groups and charities across Wales, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
“National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK allowing us to give grants totalling more than £2.4m out in Wales this month alone.
“The grants showcase the enthusiasm and dedication volunteers and staff show, working with people who need their support.”