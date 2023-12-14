A new clinic has been set up in Ysbyty Alltwen for patients diagnosed with Lymphoedema.
The weekday clinics offered at the Tremadog hospital will support patients who reside in and around Meirionnydd and Dwyfor and provide access to expert care, and at the same time ensuring a closer to home service.
Lymphoedema is a long-term condition that causes swelling in the body’s tissues. It can affect any part of the body, but usually develops in the arms or legs.
Paula Lawrence, National Lymphoedema Community Educator Lead in Wales and Lymphoedema Clinical Nurse Manager for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to see this service now available in Alltwen. Around 10 years ago we had a service on the ward, so it is great to see it return in the form of a specialist clinic and have the expertise available for our local population.
“This additional service aims to manage those with cancer and non-cancer related Lymphoedema, which will make a huge impact on the lives of those living with the condition. This includes specialist advice on compression regimes, exercises, skin care and the use of specialist equipment to help reduce limb volume.”
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Kaylie Wyatt who runs the clinics at Ysbyty Alltwen, and returned to the area to take up this particular role, says she is looking forward to supporting the patients in the local area.
She said: “I come from a district nursing background but I have always had an interest in Lymphoedema. Unfortunately this condition has such a negative impact on our patients’ lives so it’s really important for us to be able to offer as much support as possible, and as close to where they live as possible.
“It’s wonderful to see how our patients can develop with the right support, I have seen many patients grow in confidence and build their self-esteem back up.
“I feel like we are honouring the community by offering this service locally, being from the area myself it means a lot to me.”
Lymphoedema clinics are also offered in Dolgellau Hospital, Tywyn Hospital , Eryri Hospital and Penrhos Stanley Hospital.