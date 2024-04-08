An old Machynlleth bank which has been sitting empty for seven years has finally been sold.
The massive property comprising a seven-bedroom maisonette flat above a 2,667 square foot bank and an occupied estate agent was sold by online auctioneers Allsops for £161,000.
The lot sold on 21 March with a starting auction price of £120,000, including rear storage behind the high street Heol Maengwyn building.
The commercial property was previously a Natwest until the business closed its doors in 2017 along with other branches across Cymru due to the ‘change in ways people choose to bank’.
Up until October 2017, there had been a Natwest bank in the town ever since 1836 and in the same building on the high street since 1881.
The last bank in the Powys town, Barclays, shut its doors less than a year later in September 2018.
The old Natwest property and associated buildings were sold with incoming rent at £7,100 per year from the flat tenant and the estate agent RG Jones Limited.
There had been lapsed planning permission in 2014 to convert the lofty seven-bedroom apartment into three separate residential units, but no recent applications have yet been made for a change of use.