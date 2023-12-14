Machynlleth’s only care home is celebrating its 40th anniversary on 21 December in a day filled with entertainment, food and a variety of awards and gifts to be given as thanks to the care home’s staff.
Machynlleth’s Cartref Dewi first opened in 1983 as a place where the town’s elderly could be given support. Forty years later it continues to offer them a place, being the only care home in its area.
Despite the care home’s staff facing tough times during the covid-19 pandemic, they ‘pulled through’ and continued to provide care and support for Cartref Dyfi’s 28 residents.
Cartref Dyfi Deputy Manager, Beverley Holt, said: “We’re proud of the achievement, we’ve been providing care and support for the area’s elderly for 40 years. We’re the only care home in the area, and we cater for all.
“The last few years have been challenging but we’ve worked through it the best we could. The staff here have been amazing and gave their great love and support to all the residents. Everyone put their heads down and got on with it.”
As part of the celebrations, staff members from when the care home first opened forty years ago have been invited to attend on 21 December. Beverley also said everyone can expect plenty of food, as well as a celebratory cake.
“As well as a buffet, we’ve got entertainment and a celebratory cake. We’ve also invited staff from when the care home first opened 40 years ago to come and join the celebrations.”
On top of celebrating the care home’s 40th anniversary, the day will serve as a chance for the CEO of the care home’s parent company, Shaw Healthcare, to personally thank staff for their work.
“The CEO of Shaw Healthcare, Russell Brown, will be coming down from the head office, alongside the regional director and others. Mr Brown will be handing out a variety of awards and other gifts to staff members to thank them for their hard work.”