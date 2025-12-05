The Led Zeppelin Micro Nation has launched a gift shop just in time for Christmas.
The recently established Micro Nation north of Machynlleth now has a gift shop, along with a call to join as citizens of the Bron Yr Aur Independent Nation.
The southern Eryri cottage was regularly visited by lead singer Robert Plant when he was a child, who brought his band back for a writing retreat in 1970.
The owner of Bron Yr Aur, ex-record label boss Scott Roe, this year established it as a Micro Nation to unite those fascinated by the magic of the famous house on a hill - and you can now buy your loved ones citizenship for Christmas.
The Bwtîc (boutique) shop launched the first week of December, offering pieces that reflect the heart of the Micro Nation: creativity, sustainability, and wellbeing.
In the online Bwtîc, you’ll find new digital citizenship options, including a lower-cost Companion Citizenship for those taking their first steps into the community.
For the low price of £199 you can gain a three-year citizenship to the Micro Nation along with a limited edition Bron Yr Aur quartz from the land.
Citizenship comes with Digital ID and access to a digital community including citizen-only events, eligibility for projects and releases, perks and discounts from the Bron Yr Aur Guild, voting rights, and access to creative stays, work weekends and seasonal gatherings at Bron Yr Aur.
Associate Citizenship starts at £25, one year Companion Citizenship at £125.
Also available is Bron Yr Aur Through Time and Seasons, a photograph book sharing Bron Yr Aur’s ‘dynamic nature, the many moods, and changing atmospheres that this beautiful place radiates’.
Tickets to the first two-day retreat at Bron Yr Aur are also up for grabs.
