Sarah Breese, one of the members of the new Community Interest Company, said: “Ultimately our goal in expanding is to get more bikes on the road, with all the health and sustainability benefits that brings. “Local people recognise the need for a community-focused ‘utility cycling’ service in Machynlleth, and the response so far has been really positive. “The increased capacity will allow us to provide more opportunities for volunteers and community engagement with a particular focus on helping young people learn new skills.”