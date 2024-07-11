A 14-year-old community bike project has opened its doors with a brand-new shop.
Seiclo Dyfi began life as a Machynlleth market stall in 2010 after a group of residents realised more support was needed for local cyclists.
They grew from a small workshop in the Owain Glyndŵr Institute to offering National Lottery-funded training to support wannabe cyclists in bike maintenance and e-bike conversions.
The latest spoke in their wheel is a town centre shop as a “community resource”, opening on 10 July offering coffee, bike and e-bike hire, paid-for repairs, and selling upcycled bikes and components.
Sarah Breese, one of the members of the new Community Interest Company, said: “Ultimately our goal in expanding is to get more bikes on the road, with all the health and sustainability benefits that brings. “Local people recognise the need for a community-focused ‘utility cycling’ service in Machynlleth, and the response so far has been really positive. “The increased capacity will allow us to provide more opportunities for volunteers and community engagement with a particular focus on helping young people learn new skills.”
The shop behind the clocktower on Penrallt Street offers free-to-use workstands, tools and expert advice - open Mondays 9-1.30pm, Wednesdays 9-6pm and Fridays 1.30-6pm.