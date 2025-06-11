“To dine at Ynyshir is to have more than a meal, it is an experience unlike any other on these shores. The in-house DJ (surely the only two Michelin-starred restaurant in Europe to employ one?) keeps things lively, playing a set that reads the vibe of the room, with a glitter ball put into action as the night unfolds. Anywhere else this might not work, but at Ynyshir and under the spell of Ward's supreme cooking, it's something to savour.”