Machynlleth’s Community Hub is set to launch a new weekly wellbeing day after being awarded £96,000 funding.
The Taj Mahal Community Hub will begin Monday wellbeing sessions, offering activities not currently available in the Dyfi Valley.
Starting 14 July, activities will include walk and talk groups, creative writing, art groups, bereavement groups, Welsh conversation, small business support, digital work skills and cooking classes.
The £95,726 funding from the National Lottery Community Fund will support the project, Tiny Steps Together, run over the next two years, creating three new part-time positions.
Hub Coordinator Sandra Bendelow said: “We are thrilled by the funding success – the National Lottery grant will support the Hub to move beyond the success of its beginnings, into a long-term future.
“Tiny Steps Together is about how together we can make a big difference.
“A small act of kindness has a significant impact - taking the time to listen, taking the time to play a game, creating a space that allows someone to share their worries, fears and stresses.
“Together, we have created a space where people can come in with no money in their pocket and leave with food and a smile on their face.
“We have had so many people from the community approach us with amazing ideas about what is needed in the area, and this will allow us to provide a programme that will have a long-lasting impact.”
The new weekday in the Hub’s calendar, opening from 10-7pm on Mondays, will allow more people to access the Community Fridge, Baby Bank and Uniform Swap.
The Hub has also recently taken ownership of a Community Bus, which will support people living rurally to come and enjoy the services.
The project will engage freelance facilitators to host the sessions, whilst working with 50+ volunteers to support the running of the programmes.
