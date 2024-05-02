Machynlleth council offices’ lift is to get a £26k repair after 17 months out of service.
The Y Plas lift services the three-story Grade II listed Georgian mansion, home to council and leased offices, a cafe, hall, events venue and bar.
The tenants include therapeutic practitioners who treat patients with mobility issues.
The lift broke down in late 2022 after Machynlleth Town Council’s budget was agreed upon- due to the increasingly tight town council budgets, there was no spare cash for the unpredicted repair job.
This April the council agreed to engage Belvidere Lifts for the job thanks to facilities manager Julie Humphreys.
Cllr Ann MacGarry said: “The Council faces particular financial challenges because we are a small town and population to pay the precept but significant assets that we have inherited, including the clock, war memorial, the Plas and all the grounds with playground and trees that have to be looked after for the safety and enjoyment of the public.
“The lift is necessary, as public and community buildings should be accessible and specifically, there are tenants in the Plas who treat patients with some mobility issues so we look forward to seeing the lift back in use as soon as possible.”